State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Releases Water from Gudipalli Reservoir to Ayacut

NagarKurnool: State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao conducted special pujas for the motors and released water from the Gudipallagattu Balancing Reservoir to the ayacut under the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) in Nagar Kurnool district on Wednesday. More than two-thirds of the 3.65 lakh acres of ayacut under the Kalwakurthy project receives water from the Gudipallagattu Reservoir.

District Collector Badavath Santosh, MLAs Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Dr. Vamsi Krishna, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, and Mogha Reddy joined the minister in releasing the water to the main canals of Nagar Kurnool, Kalwakurthy, and Achampet. Engineering officials stated that 650 cusecs of water would be released daily through one pump. On this occasion, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that arrangements are being made to provide irrigation water for two crops to the farmers of Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Nagar Kurnool constituencies in the district with the grace of the rain god.

He mentioned that the Chief Minister of the state recently took steps to expedite the progress of the works during a review meeting of the combined district projects. The minister added that the state government is paying special attention to this project, and with the Chief Minister's determination, efforts are being made to complete the combined district projects. The minister stated that all the MLAs are overseeing various projects at the state level to ensure their completion in the district. Following this, he offered flowers to welcome Krishna River. He prayed for the continuous flow of irrigation water to the farmers in the district. Earlier, the minister held a detailed discussion with engineering officials on the availability of water, electricity usage, and other related issues. Engineering officials, including SC Satyanarayana Reddy, EE Ravinder, and MD of SVN Company Srinivas Reddy, participated in the program.