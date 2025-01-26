State Government's Flagship Welfare Schemes to Launch Grandly in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

Gadwal : The District Collector, B.M. Santosh, announced that the state government’s flagship welfare schemes—Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Housing, Food Security (Ration Cards), and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa—will be launched from Sunday.

The District Collector instructed officials to select one village in each mandal to initiate the implementation of these welfare schemes in a grand manner. On Saturday afternoon, the Chief Secretary of the state government, A. Shanti Kumari, conducted a video conference with district collectors to review the implementation process for these four prestigious welfare schemes. Following the video conference, the District Collector directed officials to ensure the smooth execution of the programs.

Key Instructions by the District Collector:

Village Selection: Officials are to consult public representatives in each mandal and select one village for the inaugural implementation of the welfare schemes.

Event Arrangements: Necessary arrangements like a stage, shamianas, and drinking water facilities should be made at the selected venues to avoid any inconvenience. Public representatives should be invited as chief guests for the events.

Program Schedule: The welfare schemes' implementation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM. The event will start with a video message from the Chief Minister, which is to be screened at the venue.

Dedicated Teams:

Food Security Cards: To be managed under the leadership of the Tahsildar.

Indiramma Housing: To be overseen by the MPDO.

Rythu Bharosa: To be handled by the Mandal Agriculture Officer.

Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa: To be supervised by the APO. Mandal special officers will act as overall in-charges to ensure the successful implementation of all four schemes.

Beneficiary Selection:

Officials are instructed to thoroughly review the beneficiary lists for each scheme before visiting the villages.

The lists must strictly adhere to government guidelines, ensuring that only 100% eligible beneficiaries are included. Any ineligible individuals must be excluded.

Applications received during the Gram Sabhas should also be reviewed, and eligible names added to the beneficiary lists.

During the launch program, proceedings related to scheme approvals should be handed over to the beneficiaries.

Implementation Goals:

The Collector emphasized that every eligible individual in the village should benefit from these welfare schemes without fail.

Stringent measures should be taken to prevent any ineligible persons from accessing the benefits.

Officials must ensure the process is free from complaints or criticisms by adhering strictly to government rules and ensuring fairness in beneficiary selection.

Monitoring and Supervision:

The Collector ordered special officers to oversee the events and ensure their success. Any lapses or errors should be avoided to maintain the integrity of the welfare schemes' implementation.

Officials Participating:

The video conference was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, RDO Srinivas Rao, Mandal Sai Special Officers, and other officials.

This initiative aims to provide transparent and effective implementation of welfare programs, bringing tangible benefits to eligible beneficiaries across the district.















