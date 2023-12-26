State govt offers compensation to delivery boy died in Jan 2023

Hyderabad: The State government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the 23-year-old delivery boy who died by jumping from a multi-storied building after being chased by a dog earlier this year. This came after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the gig and platform workers on Saturday.

During the meeting with the CM, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founder president, Shaik Salauddin raised the issue of Mohammed Rizwan, who died in an incident in January 2023.

After hearing the grievances from the workers, the State government announced health insurance of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh for gig workers, also, to provide ex-gratia to the family of Rizwan.

Salauddin said that after the instructions of the CM on Sunday, the officials from the Labor Department including the Joint Commissioner of Labor (JCL), Hyderabad zone D Shyamsundar Reddy, and other two deputy commissioners called on the family of the victim Mohammed Rizwan in Sri Ram Nagar, Yousufguda along with the TGPWU members and sought details and completed the procedure of the compensation.

The incident occurred on January 11, when Rizwan, went to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment in Banjara Hills to deliver a Swiggy food parcel. He died after falling off the third floor.

When the victim went to hand over the parcel, a customer’s pet dog, a German Shepherd, which was unleashed seeing him rushed out and started chasing. Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan, in an attempt to escape, jumped from the third floor of the apartment.