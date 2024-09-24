State govt to set up high-level panel to ramp up public safety

Hyderabad: In a significant move to strengthen public safety, the state , will establish a high-level committee that includes officers from GHMC, HYDRA, HMDA, and the Tri-Police Commissionerate to enhance coordination and ensure a swift response on roads and critical junctions, particularly during periods of incessant and flash rains. The collaborative effort aims to safeguard the community and maintain order on the streets during challenging weather conditions.

On Monday, MAUD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand convened a crucial meeting with officials from various departments on the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The meeting was held at the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre in Jubilee Hills.

The meeting focused on the need for a proactive and coordinated response from all stakeholders. It discussed immediate actions needed at key points, such as implementing effective diversions, quickly sharing weather forecasts and traffic advisories, improving signage, and making engineering adjustments to prevent water logging and enhance flow.

The officers in the meeting discussed their observations, the measures being taken in their areas and departments, and outlined both immediate and long-term strategies to alleviate traffic congestion. The meeting also agreed to hold a joint workshop and establish a high-level committee that includes the traffic commissioner from the Tri-Police Commissionerate, GHMC, and other departments. They will collaborate with IT companies, oversee and manage water levels in key water bodies, utilize technology, create a shared communication platform for all departments, and address various other topics.

G. Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Police Commissioner; Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Police Commissioner; Vikram Singh Mann, Hyderabad Additional CP (L&O); P. Vishwa Prasad, Hyderabad Additional CP (Traffic); Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner; Sarfaraz Ahmed, HMDA Commissioner; A.V. Ranganath, HYDRA Commissioner; GHMC Zonal Commissioner; and other officers attended the meeting.