State-level review meet held to improve education quality

Hyderabad: State Education Secretary Dr Yogita Rana said that quality education is the foundation for social transformation and the future of students.

She said that the State government is committed to ensuring quality education in Government Junior Colleges across the state while addressing a state-level review meeting on Thursday, at the office of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), involving District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) and Principals of GJCs.

Krishna Aditya, Secretary & Director of TGBIE was present.

The Education Secretary instructed DIEOs and Principals to work collectively to ensure every student in government colleges receives the necessary academic support and guidance. Approximately 75,000 students are enrolled in the first-year Intermediate courses in GJCs for the current academic year. It was stressed that all admissions must be accurately recorded in the UDISE database.

Officials stressed the importance of increasing student enrollment and ensuring that all enrolled students participate in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).

Krishna Aditya asked the DIEOs to establish various academic committees in collaboration with school principals. These committees will work to implement integrated academic programs that promote the holistic development of students. Parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) will be held at each college to enhance community participation.

“Free online coaching for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, and EAPCET will be provided through platforms like Physics Wallah and Khan Academy. Efforts are underway to provide transport and hostel facilities for rural and underprivileged students in coordination with TGSRTC and welfare departments.”

The colleges were also instructed to enhance student attendance by conducting engaging academic activities. Principals were advised to encourage students to participate in leadership development initiatives, sports, and cultural events.

The importance of timely registration for scholarships through welfare departments was also emphasized. Life skills and awareness programs will be conducted with the support of organizations such as the HELP Foundation, Heartfulness Institute, and Prajwala.