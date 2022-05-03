State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

KTR remarks on AP roads are true

I agree with Minister for Urban Developments and IT, KT Ramarao remarks against the Andhra Pradesh roads. Comparing to our roads, Andhra Pradesh roads are in very bad condition.

Once we travelled on the road between the villages Jangareddigudem village to Koyalaguem in Andra Pradesh and we came to know the condition of the roads there. The netizens are trolling the government on AP roads in social media platforms. All the Telangana roads are good. In Khamam district, the roads are in good condition. The department also does patch works on the roads during every season.

N Rahul, student, Khammam district.

Need to focus on roads in villages

The roads in Khamamm district are in very good condition. Comparing to the Andhra Pradesh, roads here are in better condition. The roads which are connecting the villages are not in good conditions, especially in the agency mandals. The border village roads are not in good state. The people in the agency villages are suffering mainly during rainy season and are unable to travel. The main roads which are connecting towns are so better compared to other states.

N V Dayakar, Khammam

Road facilities are better now

Earlier there was no proper BT road to go from our village to Karnataka and Maharashtra. There were several potholes on the dirty road. We had trouble facing traffic for almost 60 years. Along with us, the people of Dongaon, Sopore and Shaktinagar villages were also uncomfortable. We feel hellish because the road is not right. Despite several reports in the media, the issue has not been brought to the attention of officials and leaders. This road is difficult to maintain every year. Sometimes there are many accidents that occur while traveling on two-wheelers. Thanks to the efforts of KCR, the government has sanctioned funds for the construction of the BT road.

Rama Rao. Dongao. Village resident, Jukkal Mandal

Roads in Kothagudem & SCCL are in bad shape

The roads are in bad shape in Kothagudem district. Especially in coal belt areas, the roads are in very bad situation. The main road of Manuguru to Bhadrachlalam power plant and Manuguru to Eturunagaram are filled with potholes on the road. The coal transport vehicles often struggle to ply on tsuch roads. The SCCL is not taking any interest on construction roads in their mines and surrounding areas. It will be a tragedy to travel by car and two-wheelers in that area.

N Revanth, student, Kothagudem

Comfortable roads with plantation

The road in Jukkal mandal was completely swampy with rain water for four months until 2014. After the formation of State of Telangana, the roads are in good state with Avenue Plantation. Seven years ago, it was difficult to travel on the road by two-wheelers and autos as there were many potholes on the road. With the MLA & Minister Prashant Reddy and Chief Minister KCR the roads are in good state. Everyone is happy to travel with us to Aurad, Bidar, Maharashtra Hanegaon, Deglur, Nanded, Nizamabad and Kamareddy district centres.

Aspatwar Subhash. Pedda Eadgy village. Jukkal mandal