Telangana roads are little better



To me, roads in Telangana are not good. Maybe, they are a little bit better compared to Andhra Pradesh. That doesn't mean we have zooming roads. For example, traveling on the Warangal-Khammam road is excruciating. Hell of a journey, indeed. KTR comments on AP roads may be to establish Telangana Government 's workmanship. Anyway, it triggered a debate which is uncalled-for.

-Kondamalla Vijaya, Homemaker, Hanumakonda

Both States have same roads

Drawing comparison on the quality of roads is just a futile effort. I think there is a marginal difference between AP and Telangana. Roads in cities are good and above average in both the States. In rural areas and towns, the situation is totally different. There is nothing much for chest-thumping. KTR's remarks may be to boost the image of Telangana Government and nothing more than that. However, he drew flak from his counterparts in AP. That's understandable.

-K Srinivas Reddy, Private Employee, Hanumakonda

Roads in Telangana are pathetic

The State government which has a foolproof mechanism in collecting the taxes and penalties seldom focuses on road safety of the motorists. Although the road network is the key indicator of infrastructural development of any country, the state of roads in Telangana is pathetic. The condition of the roads in the State is no good even though the government was spending crores of rupees for laying new roads and for their maintenance. The government cares little about the condition of the roads. Motorists are often exposed to health issues such as spinal cord damage due to the bumpy rides. The government should feel accountability as it was collecting crores of rupees in the form of life tax, road tax etc from the motorists.

-Dr K Sai Sharan, Asst. professor, KU, Hanumakonda

Roads in Telangana are horrible

Roads in rural areas are the worst in the State except for the main roads in the city, regardless of politics. The condition of internal roads is deplorable, especially in urban and rural areas. Government need to put an end to some free welfare schemes and allocate the funds to road development.

- B Karunakar Reddy, Social Activist, Vedhira, Karimnagar