State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Condition of some roads is appalling

I don't know much about the roads in Andhra Pradesh, but the roads in our State are not so good. The condition of some of the roads is appalling. Take the case of Warangal-Khammam road; it's a hell of a drive on this road. It's been two years; however, the government didn't take up its repair. This is a busy road especially with heavy vehicles transporting granite boulders. The rain-affected roads got damaged even more due to the plying of heavy vehicles. I appeal to the government to repair the road immediately.

- S Srikanth, Digital Expert, Hanamkonda

Govt needs to focus on village roads

Government should develop village roads. Mainly in agency villages in Kothagudem district the roads are damaged which connects villages. The tribal people living in villages are suffering with no road connectivity to their villages. The Ambulances services are not availed in some villages due to bad roads. The State and Centre government should focus on village roads in the agency divisions and have to spend more funds for development of villages.

- S Srikar, B.Tech student, Kothagudem

Everyone knows that roads in Telangana are not good

Everyone knows that roads in Telangana are not good. The State ghovernment which was spending crores of rupees on welfare needs to focus on repairing roads and laying roads connecting all villages. Majority of roads in the erstwhile Warangal district took a dent due to torrential rains in the last couple of years. With the government turning a blind eye, the potholes have now turned into ditches. Roads need regular maintenance otherwise they will turn into death traps.

- G Gopi, xerox centre, Hanumakonda

Telangana roads are in good shape

The roads in State are good compared to neighbouring states. The government is also developing the roads with the funds from the Centeral government but there is a problem with street roads in City and municipalities. So, the government needs to look after this.

- Gadhe, Gunasagar, Alaya foundation NGO, Karimnagar

Roads are in worst condition

Several roads in Miryalaguda, Sagar and Nalgonda constituencies are almost in the worst condition. Accidents have been taking place due to bad roads. Several villagers either get injured or die in accidents due to poor maintenance of roads. People's representatives always promise to provide better roads and infra during the elections and but forget later. I request the government to focus on rural roads on par with urban roads to uplift villages. - Nanneboina Veera Swamy,

Turkapalli, Kangal mandal, Nalgonda district