State regularised encroached govt lands: Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said in the Assembly on Thursday that since the formation of Telangana the government issued orders to regularise encroached government lands by the poor.

Responding to the demands of Revenue and Registrations, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken a generous view and regularised issuing pattas to about two lakh people so far. About 1.45 lakh poor were given pattas free and only 36,000 were given land at nominal charges.

That apart, the government has issued orders exclusively for providing pattas for housing to about 20,000 families encroaching lands of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Reddy said steps have been taken to regularise lands of people who encroached and built houses and living for years in 44 colonies like LB Nagar. Besides, considering the problems of the poor who had traditionally followed the system of 'Sadabainamas', the minister said, "farmers have received pattas for about 6.18 lakh acres." The government has issued another order following a request for regularisation of Sadabainamas. However, there is a court case pending, he stated.

Dismissing allegation of irregularities in operation of Dharani portal, he said in the last two years about 24 lakh transactions were carried out. Reddy said in all there are 1.48 crore acres of private agricultural lands, about 78 lakh acres of government lands, and 22 lakh acres identified in limitation. The minister said all problems related to 1.74 crore patta lands were resolved and updated. He pointed out that the number of transactions of registration has increased from 8.25 lakh in 2014-15 to 16.5 lakh transactions by January 2022-23.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi praised the government initiatives for social, economic and educational development of minorities in Telangana. He sought release of additional funds for vocational and skill development, minority study circles in Old City and district, revival of Urdu Academy, appointment of Muslim minority members in TSPSC, State Official Languages Commission, continuous monitoring of encroachments and rent payments to Wakf lands in districts. He demanded to know the fate of CB-CID probe on encroachment of Wakf lands. Apart from seeking release of funds to start construction of Islamic Centre, and de-reservation of Urdu posts for SC, ST, and BCs, he asked the government to clear the pending two lakh applications with the State Minorities Development Corporation.

M Raghunandan Rao (BJP) urged the government to come up with a policy to support orphans and take up tourism development project assured by KCR in his constituency.