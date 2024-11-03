State seeks Centre’s help to fund Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: While emphasising that the State government is keen to support the underprivileged in making their dream of house a reality, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that it has made clear to Centre over readiness of accepting various conditions, for the sake of the poor.

During an informal interaction with the media at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Minister explained how the State government was considering the scheme with prestige and was pursuing obtaining maximum funds from the Centre. “Across the country Telangana is the only state with the concept of Rs 5 lakh housing scheme to support poor who possess land. Nowhere this scheme is being implemented. The Centre is ready to contribute Rs 1–1.25 lakh per unit, but we are seeking more. As per the Centre’s suggestions we are also ready to apply their template for housing. The State government will be facing sizable loss if not accepting the conditions. We are accepting whatever conditions they are asking for the sake of the poor,” the Minister elaborated.

He said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the poor families through ‘green channel’ and payment will be made promptly in their accounts. As part of the first phase, the State government is aiming to reach out to maximum households who do not have proper houses and live in huts or shanties. This will be provided in installments as the construction works progress. Rs 1 lakh for foundation, Rs 1.25 lakh for walls, Rs 1.75 lakh for slab and for remaining Rs 1 lakh. “Payment will be prompt through proper planning roadmap. No cash and even material should not be misused. The beneficiaries will be identified by the gram sabhas and a single Umbrella of 16 different departments after eligibility criteria is cleared will assist them. The eligibility criteria will be completely based on the 360 degrees assessment of the specially developed App,” he explained.

The Minister said that the process of identifying eligible beneficiaries will be rolled out by November 5th or 6th. Those who are in possession of the land should at least have 400 sq feet of land for eligibility. In the 2nd phase those without any land will be considered.