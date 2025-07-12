State to host techno-cultural fest connecting North East

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards strengthening inter-regional ties, a high-level coordination meeting was convened at Raj Bhavan to finalise preparations for the upcoming Telangana–North East Connect: A Techno-Cultural Festival. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stated that the festival, envisioned as a confluence of culture and knowledge between Telangana and the eight North Eastern States — the seven sisters (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura) and Sikkim — is scheduled to unfold in two phases from 25 to 27 November and 2 to 4 December 2025, across key locations in Hyderabad.

Describing the initiative as a vibrant expression of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision, the Governor underscored the importance of integrating the North East into the heart of India’s cultural and economic mainstream. “This festival will be a celebration of unity through shared heritage, creativity, and innovation,” he affirmed.

The Telangana–North East Connect Festival is poised to become a landmark initiative, fostering meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and a celebration of India’s rich cultural mosaic. Additionally, it aims to create a multi-sectoral platform to strengthen socio-cultural and long-lasting economic bonds between the eight North Eastern States and Telangana.