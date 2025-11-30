State to procure 3,000 MW solar power for five years

Hyderabad: State government has approved the procurement of 3000 MW Solar Power for a period of five years through competitive bidding. TG REDCO proposed to take up and facilitate the process of procurement of 5,000 MW of solar power through competitive bidding, in coordination with the DISCOMs, in line with the deliberations and decisions of the Telangana Green Power Procurement Coordination Committee (TGPPCC).

This initiative will facilitate the integration of clean energy sources into the State grid, ensure reliable and cost-effective power availability and support the Government’s commitment to achieve sustainable growth and carbon reduction goals in line with national policies. Further the SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State Bank of India, is identified as the consulting agency due to its vast experience in the field.

TGDISCOMS are permitted to procure 3000 MW of solar power in a phased manner for a period of 5(five) years through competitive bidding to meet the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO). The TGREDCO is authorized to initiate the process for procurement of 3000 MW Solar Power through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)/ Intra State Transmission System (InSTS) on behalf of the Telangana DISCOMs and which is technically and commercially superior.

The procurement shall be in a phased manner as per the following schedule: 1) 1000 MW by June, 2026 2) 1000 MW by December, 2026 3) 1000 MW by June, 2027.