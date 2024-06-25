State WD and CWD Secratary suggest re naming Aangan wadi centres in to pre schools

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh participated in a video conference on Tuesday, led by State Women Development and Child Welfare Department Secretary Vakati Karuna. During the conference, Karuna suggested renaming Anganwadi centers in all districts to pre-schools. She emphasized the need for repairs, painting, and coloring work at these centers. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of strengthening Anganwadi centers by providing good nutrition and uniforms for children.



After the video conference, District Collector B. M. Santosh spoke to the concerned officials, suggesting that the names of the Anganwadi centers should be changed to pre-schools immediately. To impart good education to children aged 3 to 6 years in Anganwadi centers, he recommended that Anganwadi teachers should conduct training classes facilitated by trainers. Santosh also directed that uniforms for about 8,500 Anganwadi center students in the district should be stitched and handed over within three days under the auspices of DRDO. Additionally, he emphasized the need for 100 percent completion of the Nutrition Health Tracking System survey to ensure the provision of nutritious food to the children in the district.

District Collector B. M. Santosh suggested completing 100 percent of the Nutrition Health Tracking System survey as soon as possible, noting that 60 percent of the survey has already been completed in the district. He also directed officials to submit proposals immediately for the establishment of an old age home for the elderly in the district.

District Welfare Officer Sudharani, CD. POs, Poshan Abhiyan Coordinator, and other officials participated in this meeting.