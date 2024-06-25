Live
- J&K Lt Governor visit Baltal base camp, reviews arrangement for Amarnath Yatra
- Ajit Pawar hails CBI probe into NEET row, notification on anti-paper leak law
- US moots one-stop screening with India at aviation summit
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM, discusses need to prioritise mental health issues
- Annual credit plan of Rs 41 lakh crore proposed for 2024-25 for Maharashtra
- Telangana BJP observes black day to mark 50 years of Emergency
- Shinde directs strict action against hoarding, bogus seed companies
- Snapchat introduces new safety features to protect teens from online harm
- Jaipur design house scripts an artistry tale at Lucknow Airport's new terminal
- Hand to Hand, An handloom exhibition kicked off at Kalinga hall Cultural hall
Just In
State WD and CWD Secratary suggest re naming Aangan wadi centres in to pre schools
District Collector B. M. Santosh participated in a video conference on Tuesday, led by State Women Development and Child Welfare Department Secretary Vakati Karuna.
Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh participated in a video conference on Tuesday, led by State Women Development and Child Welfare Department Secretary Vakati Karuna. During the conference, Karuna suggested renaming Anganwadi centers in all districts to pre-schools. She emphasized the need for repairs, painting, and coloring work at these centers. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of strengthening Anganwadi centers by providing good nutrition and uniforms for children.
After the video conference, District Collector B. M. Santosh spoke to the concerned officials, suggesting that the names of the Anganwadi centers should be changed to pre-schools immediately. To impart good education to children aged 3 to 6 years in Anganwadi centers, he recommended that Anganwadi teachers should conduct training classes facilitated by trainers. Santosh also directed that uniforms for about 8,500 Anganwadi center students in the district should be stitched and handed over within three days under the auspices of DRDO. Additionally, he emphasized the need for 100 percent completion of the Nutrition Health Tracking System survey to ensure the provision of nutritious food to the children in the district.
District Collector B. M. Santosh suggested completing 100 percent of the Nutrition Health Tracking System survey as soon as possible, noting that 60 percent of the survey has already been completed in the district. He also directed officials to submit proposals immediately for the establishment of an old age home for the elderly in the district.
District Welfare Officer Sudharani, CD. POs, Poshan Abhiyan Coordinator, and other officials participated in this meeting.