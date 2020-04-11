States & Union Territory governments asked to strictly enforce lockdown says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said his ministry has directed all the states and the union territories to ensure strict compliance of lockdown to fight COVID-19 keeping in view ensuing festivals this month.

Accordingly, social, religious gatherings and processions will not be allowed. He said the States were asked to inform the district authorities and the field agencies about the specific prohibitions mentioned in the Consolidated Guidelines on Lockdown Measures (CGLMs).

The district authorities should take all necessary precautionary and preventive measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. Also, appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against the circulation of any objectionable content.

Further, the MHA communication has requested States and UTs to widely circulate the provisions of guidelines among public authorities, social and religious organisations and citizens.

Also, it asked them to initiate action under the relevant penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and IPC in case of any violations of lockdown measures.

Kishan Reddy said that Clause 9 and 10 of the CGLMS notified by the ministry stipulates that no religious congregation be permitted without any exception and all social, cultural, religious functions and gatherings are barred.