Live
Just In
Stephen Raveendra pays homage to Prof Jayashankar
- Cyberabad honors Professor Jayashankar, a visionary
- Floral tribute on his 89th birth anniversary
- CP Raveendra lauds Prof Jayashankar’s relentless advocacy
- Ideologue’s principles inspire State’s progress
Rangareddy: In a solemn ceremony held at the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police office, Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, led a heartfelt tribute to the revered Telangana ideologue, Professor Jayashankar, on his 89th birth anniversary. The event witnessed top police officials and staff coming together to honor the visionary leader, whose contributions continue to inspire and shape the state of Telangana.
He adorned the portrait of Professor Jayashankar with a garland, symbolising the enduring admiration and gratitude for the visionary’s contributions to the region. The floral tributes offered by the commissioner and his colleagues stood as a poignant gesture, expressing their profound respect for the ideologue’s indomitable spirit and selfless dedication.
Addressing the gathering, CP Stephen Raveendra fondly recalled the exceptional services rendered by Professor Jayashankar, emphasising his relentless pursuit of a separate Telangana Statehood and tireless advocacy for the welfare of farmers. He lauded Professor Jayashankar’s visionary leadership, which has left an indelible impact on the State’s progress and development.
Highlighting the profound impact of Professor Jayashankar’s ideology, CP Stephen Raveendra urged the youth, scientists, and researchers to take inspiration from the visionary leader’s principles and contribute to the betterment of the agrarian community in Telangana. The ceremony served as a compelling reminder of the enduring legacy of this iconic figure and the principles he held dear. The ceremony was attended by esteemed officials, including Addtl. CP (admin) Avinash Mohanty, DCP (admin) Yogesh Gautam, alongside them, and other police staff members participated, standing united in their commitment to upholding the values and vision that Professor Jayashankar stood for.