Steps being taken to provide quality education says Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli : IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the State government will take measures to provide quality education to every student studying in government schools.

He along with district Collector Koya Sri Harsha and Additional Collector of Local Bodies J Aruna Sri participated in the Badi Bata programme organised at Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Manthani town on Wednesday.

Sridhar Babu said that Telangana State should be at the forefront in every aspect related to education from school to university. The government has decided to entrust the management of public schools to women who care more about their children and has formed Amma Adarsh School Committees. The Minister said that in the current academic year 984 students from private schools have joined government schools in the district. English medium education will continue in government schools and all qualified teachers will be promoted.

He said that construction of basic facilities in 478 government schools has been undertaken with Rs 30 crore and 99 percent of the works have been completed. Steps will be taken to establish digital libraries in the future. The teachers should implement special activities to increase the greenery in the school premises.

Sridhar Babu said that ITIs are being modernised to provide students with new courses and trends in the market. 65 advanced learning centres are being set up at a cost of around Rs 2234 crore rupees, courtesy of Tata Company.

He said that Rs 6 crore development works have been started for the modernisation of Kataram ITI.

He said that a small IT company will also be set up in Manthani very soon and 50 youths will get employment within a month.

The job calendar will be announced and the government jobs will be fully filled and at the same time we will provide our youth with the necessary skills to get employment opportunities in public sector organizations and private sector organizations.

Collector Koya Sri Harsha said that in the current academic year, the teachers should pay attention so that more students get a grade above 9.5 GPA along with 100 percent passing in the upcoming tenth class examinations. Special training in spoken English will be provided to upper class students from the current year.

Later, the Minister congratulated and felicitated the students of Peddapally District Government School who secured 10/10 GPA in the 10th class results. The Minister distributed textbooks and uniforms to the students.

District Education Officer D Madhavi, Manthani Municipal Chairperson P. Rama, School Principal M Srinivas, teachers and others participated in this programme.