Steps on to promote wildlife, forest cover at Pocharam

Medak: Steps are being taken to promote wildlife and forest cover at Pocharam on the border of Medak and Kamareddy districts.This was stated on Wednesday by district collector Rajarshi Sha, after visiting the Pocharam forest and meeting officials of the two districts from the irrigation, revenue and forests wings, besides the OSD of tourism department. He examined the extent of irrigation and revenue lands in the districts.

According to the collector, eight acres of revenue lands in Medak district and 15 acres in Kamareddy district would be handed over to the Tourism department for attracting tourists by building cottages, convention centres, toilets. Facilities like parking, lighting, boating, trekking, adventure games would be provided jointly by the Forest and Tourism departments with the aim of developing the Pocharam project area.

Sha said the guest house spread over three acres in Kamareddy district and its adjoining areas would be developed to attract tourists. "Steps are being taken to set up bio-toilets under the USAID Forest Plus 2.0 programme. Forest Plus reginal director Sailu made a power point presentation on the programmes being taken up to promote environment protection and nature education camps.

Those who accompanied the collector included additional collector Ramesh, Tourism department OSD Satyanarayana, Irrigation SE Yesaih, Kamareddy SE Vidyavati, EE Srinivas Rao, DFO Raviprasad, RDO Sairam, Havelighanpur tahsildar Naveen Kumar, FRO Manoj.