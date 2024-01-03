Stop implementation of Nyay Sanhita, take up discussions with truck drivers: Ponnam to Centre

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday urged the Union Government to temporarily stop the implementation of the ‘Nyay Sanhita’, take up discussions with all sections before implementing the proposed law.

Addressing a press conference here, Prabhakar said that the truck drivers were on strike leading to a shortage of fuel. “I am not saying there should not be laws. The common people are facing inconvenience. Their concerns should be addressed. The Union Minister in the State G Kishan Reddy is not talking about this. The essential commodities rates may increase because of the fuel shortage. Centre should take a decision and take up discussions with them,” said Prabhakar.

The Minister also urged the auto drivers in the State not to fall into the trap of the BRS party. He said that the auto drivers should understand that there were different modes of transport like metro, ola, and rapido when all these came there was no problem. When there was no problem then why would there be a problem now, he asked. He also said that the auto drivers cannot be faulted because they felt the free bus for women was affecting their livelihood.

He demanded the BRS to clear their stand on the free bus service to the women. “Are you opposing free bus travel? The BRS leaders should respond. I am asking them (auto drivers) to come for talks. Earlier government did not even allow protests. This decision is not against you people. Do not get provoked by BRS. They can come for talks. I will receive them at the secretariat,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.