STPP's employee dies after mishap at plant, kin stages protest

Mancherial: Relatives of a mechanic of the STPP employee, who died after accidentally sustaining injuries on Friday night, staged a dharna demanding compensation and action against the authorities of the plant here on Saturday.

Family members and relatives of Elukapalli Mohan (43) staged a sit-in in front of the Government General Hospital alleging that safety lapses resulted in his death.

They said the authorities of the power plant were showing negligence in taking safety measures to prevent accidents. They wanted the management of the coal company to provide ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of Mohan and a job to one of the family members.

They also asked for stringent action against the officials for their callous attitude.

Mohan suffered serious injuries to his limbs after coming under the wheels of a bulldozer while he was repairing it. Some of his colleagues who were present at the spot rushed initially him to a hospital in Mancherial and then to a hospital in Karimnagar. Mohan breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

He was a native of ACC Colony in Mancherial and was working with Globus, an affiliate organisation of Powermech, which operates the power plant. He is survived by a wife, daughter and son.

Earlier, various trade unions along with the family members of the victim staged dharna at the plant demanding compensation to the kin on Friday night.