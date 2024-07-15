Strange fish crawling on the road..people looking in surprise

Nagar Kurnool: Two strange fish crawling on the road due to incessant rains took place in Pentlavelli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. These fish were seen on the way from Pentlavelli to Manchalakatta. People and farmers gather in groups to see these fish.

People were surprised when the fish crawled on the road. Some took a video and posted it on social media and it went viral. Nagar Kurnool District Fisheries Officer Rahman said that this fish lives in rivers, ponds, ponds and streams.





This fish is known as snoring fish (climbing fish) and its scientific name is Anabas testudueneus growing up to about 25 cm. It crawls along the ground using saw-like teeth on the gill cavity on either side of its head, and can even climb trees. It is said that the fishermen in Andhra region specially rear fish as food in ponds. He said that it is suspected that the seed of this fish may have come when the seed was taken from Andhra.