Live
- Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets 'rokafied' to actress Neelam Upadhyay
- ED attaches properties worth Rs 8.80 cr of ex-Delhi Jal Board chief engineer, his wife, others
- Delhi Court grants bail to Businessman Sanjay Sherpuria in money laundering case
- Congress taking support of SDPI even as blasts taking place in Bengaluru: Amit Shah
- BJP arrested opposition leaders to divert attention from expose on electoral bonds: Akhilesh
- K'taka CM saving his chair which Dy CM is trying to snatch: Amit Shah
- Rupee falls 3 paise against US dollar
- Met issues heatwave warning in south Bengal districts
- 2 Naxalites collectively carrying Rs 43 lakh reward killed in encounter with MP police
- LS polls: Poll panel launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to combat misinformation
Just In
Street lights on in broad daylight in Nagarkurnool, people allege negligence of staff
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: NagarKurnool district center has been lighting street lights in broad daylight for the past few days, people are alleging that the...
Nagarkurnool: NagarKurnool district center has been lighting street lights in broad daylight for the past few days, people are alleging that the municipal staff is not paying attention no matter how many times they have been told, the people of the town are feeling very distressed that public money is being wasted due to daytime electric lights during summer.
From morning to evening, electric lights are lit on both sides of the road from Vidyanagar Colony, Teacher's Colony, Nallavelli Road APGVB Bank to Nallavelli Road IMB School, and people are still responding and asking the municipal authorities to take appropriate action.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS