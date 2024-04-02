  • Menu
Street lights on in broad daylight in Nagarkurnool, people allege negligence of staff

Nagarkurnool: NagarKurnool district center has been lighting street lights in broad daylight for the past few days, people are alleging that the...

Nagarkurnool: NagarKurnool district center has been lighting street lights in broad daylight for the past few days, people are alleging that the municipal staff is not paying attention no matter how many times they have been told, the people of the town are feeling very distressed that public money is being wasted due to daytime electric lights during summer.

From morning to evening, electric lights are lit on both sides of the road from Vidyanagar Colony, Teacher's Colony, Nallavelli Road APGVB Bank to Nallavelli Road IMB School, and people are still responding and asking the municipal authorities to take appropriate action.

