Strict Action Against Those Who Deceive Girls: District SHE Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi

NagarKurnool: District SHE Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi stated that women and girl students should remain vigilant against strangers and not be afraid of any threats. She spoke at a SHE Team awareness conference held on Wednesday at the Zilla Parishad High School premises in Medipur village, Taduru mandal.

She began by raising awareness about the T-SAFE app, explaining that girls and women should download and use this app while traveling. Vijayalakshmi highlighted that women and girls are often harassed by people they know and urged them to stay cautious. She assured that any information reported to the SHE Team would be kept confidential, and strict action would be taken against harassers.

Vijayalakshmi emphasized that the police would not tolerate any immoral activities targeting students and that legal actions would be taken against such offenders. She mentioned that the SHE Team operates at key junctions in mandal and district centers. She said Victims can call 100 or 8712657676 to report incidents.

Additionally, students were educated on the safe use of social media, the services of the Bharosa Center, and the POCSO Act. The event was attended by Headmaster Thyagaraju Goud, teachers, SHE Team members Venkataiah, Bharosa Coordinator Srilatha, and others.