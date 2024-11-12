Strict Action on Violations of Food Rights: Telangana Food Commission Chairman Goli Srinivas Reddy

NagarKurnool: In a review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall on Tuesday, Telangana Food Commission Chairman Goli Srinivas Reddy emphasized that any disruption to food security rights will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against violators. He directed officials to conduct field visits, install complaint boxes, and monitor welfare schemes closely.

Joined by Telangana Food Commission members, District Collector Badavath Santosh, and other departmental officials, the Chairman reviewed the implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, with a focus on essential welfare schemes, including the Public Distribution System (PDS), ICDS.

he said During the inspections in Kalwakurthy and Veldanda mandals, officials observed satisfactory food distribution in Anganwadi centers and hostels. However, minor issues were noted in some welfare hostels, and the respective officials were instructed to address these immediately.

District Collector Badavath Santosh reiterated the commitment to providing nutritious food per the menu in hostels and ensuring children’s health and safety.

Special attention is to be given to the quality of midday meals in schools and welfare hostels. The Chairman instructed that each ration shop display boards with dealer information, complaint boxes, and contact numbers to enhance accountability and responsiveness. He also emphasized regular milk and egg supplies in Anganwadi centers and uninterrupted nutrition distribution in child welfare programs.

The Chairman lauded Collector Badavath Santosh for his dedication to food security and welfare services in the district, noting his positive impact on the education and health sectors.

He urged all departments to coordinate efforts for efficient implementation of food security programs and to ensure that Nagar Kurnool sets a benchmark in food security across Telangana.