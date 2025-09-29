Strict Implementation of RTI Act Stressed in Gadwal Review Meeting

Gadwal: Providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, is the responsibility of designated officials in every government department, stressed Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshminarayana.

He made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on Monday at the IDOC chamber in Gadwal with district-level appellate authorities and Public Information Officers (PIOs). The meeting focused on the progress of RTI applications and compliance with the directives of the State Information Commission.

Lakshminarayana stated that whenever citizens file an RTI application as per the law, it is mandatory for officials to furnish the information available with them within the stipulated timeframe. “Earlier, review meetings on RTI progress were conducted once every three months. From now onwards, they will be held on a monthly basis,” he said.

He further directed all departments to submit detailed monthly reports to the Information Commission, including the number of RTI applications received, the number of cases where information has been provided, and those pending at the appellate level.

Highlighting accountability and transparency, he instructed departments to update and display the names and contact details of Public Information Officers, Assistant PIOs, and Appellate Authorities without errors, especially after any transfers or postings. “These details must be clearly written and displayed on departmental notice boards,” he emphasized.

The review meeting was attended by district officials from various departments, including E.V.O. Bhupal Reddy and others.