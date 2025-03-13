Live
Strict punishments for producing fake seeds
V Rajani, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge
Wanaparthy : Strict punishments will be imposed on those who produce fake seeds, said Senior Judge V Rajani, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. On Thursday, a legal awareness seminar on farmers' laws and farmer welfare schemes was organized for farmers under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority at the Rythu Vedika in Janampally village of Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district.
She participated as the chief guest in this seminar and said that every farmer should be aware of the farmers' laws. Similarly, she informed that the Seed Act 1966 was formulated with the aim of providing quality seeds to farmers. It was advised that farmers who were provided fake products sold above the MRP price of agricultural products should file a complaint in the Consumer Court. Speaking at the program, the Agriculture Officer said that they will always work to provide all kinds of facilities to farmers.
Ravinder Nayak, Manager, Telangana Gramin Bank, Pebberu Mandal, informed the farmers about the qualifications and documents required to get agricultural loans. Legal Aid Defense Council Uttaraiah Agriculture Director Shiva Nagireddy Agriculture Officer Sheikh Munna TGB Bank Manager Ravinder Naik AEO Jayashree Anjaneyulu Prashanth participated in this program.