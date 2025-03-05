Strict Security and Facilities in Place for NEET UG 2025: Gadwal Collector Inspects Exam Centers

Gawal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to make stringent arrangements for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) – 2025, scheduled for May 4, 2025.

On Tuesday, the Collector, along with District SP T. Srinivas Rao, conducted an on-site inspection of the S.R. Vidyaniketan (Gadwal) and Saraswathi School (Erravalli) examination centers. During the visit, they reviewed seating arrangements, surveillance through CCTV cameras, ventilation, and other facilities, providing necessary instructions to the school management.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He instructed officials to ensure the availability of basic amenities, adequate seating capacity, and mandatory CCTV surveillance in all examination centers.

Special arrangements must be made for the security of question papers, while facilities such as uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, sanitation, and toilets should be fully functional. Additionally, special provisions must be made for differently-abled students to ensure a clean and peaceful atmosphere at the exam centers.

The Collector stressed the importance of flawless arrangements to prevent any inconvenience for students.

The inspection was attended by DEO Abdul Gani, Coordinator Venkatesh, Principals Ramulu and Nandini, along with other officials, school staff, and related personnel.