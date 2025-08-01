Strict Vigil Ordered on Welfare Hostels and Gurukuls: Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Warns Against Negligence

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has issued firm directives to officials, emphasizing that there is no room for negligence when it comes to the welfare of students in Gurukul schools and welfare hostels. The Collector made it clear that incidents like the one at the Jyotiba Phule BC Boys Gurukula School in Undavalli must never be repeated.

On Friday, a review meeting was held at the IDOC meeting hall to assess the management of residential schools and hostels. The session was jointly conducted with District Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector noted that the state government has placed special focus on the education sector. He warned that strict action would be taken against any kind of negligence in the operation of schools and hostels. Referring to a recent incident, he reminded that the deputy warden and supervisor were suspended and memos were issued to other negligent officials.

He directed mandal-level officials to work in coordination to safeguard student welfare. Special officers have been appointed at the district level to monitor all mandals. These officers are to visit schools at least twice a month to review conditions related to education, safety, drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities.

Tehsildars and MPDOs were instructed to regularly inspect hostels within their jurisdiction and immediately address any deficiencies. Daily nutritious meals must be provided as per the prescribed menu, and the food should be inspected daily by the school’s food committee. Records of meal quality must be maintained with signatures from at least two students. Any deviation from the menu or substandard food will lead to strict action against the responsible staff.

The Collector further emphasized that drinking water, toilets, sanitation, staff rooms, and kitchen facilities must be thoroughly reviewed during school inspections. He warned that any spoiled or pest-infested rice must be replaced immediately.

Officials were advised to promptly report any problems in hostels to the tehsildar, MPDO, and police. The tehsildar, being the magistrate at the mandal level, must respond immediately. In case of serious issues, officials were directed to bring the matter directly to the Collector’s attention.

Unauthorized entry into school and hostel premises is strictly prohibited, especially in girls' hostels, where surveillance must be strengthened.

District SP Srinivas Rao stated that the police department remains available at all times to respond to any incident. He urged officials to act responsibly, pointing out that due to administrative negligence and outsider interference, students have previously been forced to protest.

He reiterated that strict regulations must be enforced to prevent unauthorized individuals—especially in girls’ hostels—from entering premises. Outsiders must not be allowed access to educational institutions. Anyone violating student rights will face legal action.

The SP also warned that action would be taken against individuals found engaging in inappropriate activities such as consuming alcohol within school premises at night. He encouraged close cooperation between mandal-level administrative officials and the police department to maintain order.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, Special Deputy Collector Srinivasa Rao, RDO Alivelu, all Mandal Tehsildars, MPDOs, Special Officers, Education Department officials, principals of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Schools, and other senior authorities.