Strong response for BJP in TG civic polls: Subhash

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana state, party chief spokesperson and media in-charge N.V. Subhash Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is receiving a “special response” in the ongoing municipal and municipal corporation elections. He said there is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP across Telangana and predicted that the party would secure the most seats.

Addressing a press meet, Subhash accused Congress and BRS leaders of resorting to false propaganda and baseless criticism against BJP leaders due to frustration. He questioned Congress’s failure to implement its six guarantees in two years of rule, including promises of pensions, monthly allowances for women, and unemployment benefits. He alleged that both Congress and BRS are colluding politically to mislead people, while the BJP has already announced its manifesto and development plan for municipalities.

Highlighting corruption and irregularities during BRS’s tenure, Subhash pointed to public anger against the party, citing incidents such as protests during campaigns. He said people are ready to teach Congress and BRS a lesson for broken promises and misgovernance.

Turning to the recent fire at the State Forensic Science Lab in Hyderabad, Subhash raised suspicions about the timing and location of the incident, noting that crucial evidence related to phone tapping and corruption cases may have been destroyed. He questioned the absence of CCTV footage from the Caesar Room, where sensitive digital records were stored.

The BJP demanded an independent investigation into the fire, disclosure of all evidence lists, and involvement of central agencies if necessary. Subhash warned that burning forensic evidence weakens the judiciary and undermines democracy, accusing Congress and BRS of collusion to protect corrupt leaders.

He urged voters to support the BJP’s lotus symbol for corruption-free governance and real development in Telangana municipalities.