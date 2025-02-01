"Student Beaten in Aiza Private School: Activists Demand Rs. 10 Lakh Fine and Action Against Fee Violations".

Gadwal : The All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham has demanded strict action against Sri Krishnaveni Private School in Aiza Mandal after a shocking incident where a second-grade student, Virat, was beaten with a stick by a teacher. The organization has submitted a petition to Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Ramulu, calling for a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs on the school management.

Violation of Education Laws and High Fees

The organization also accused private schools in Aiza of violating government regulations by illegally charging high fees and failing to provide 25% free seats to underprivileged students, as mandated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

According to Macharla Prakash, district president of the organization, the RTE Act mandates that private schools must allocate:

10% free seats for SC students

4% for ST students

6% for BC students

5% for orphans and differently-abled students

However, private schools in Aiza have been ignoring these rules and treating education as a business, he alleged.

Demand for Strict Action

The petition urged authorities to:

Take legal action against teachers who physically harm students.

Impose heavy penalties on schools violating the RTE Act.

Cancel the permissions of private schools that fail to provide free seats.

Illegal Practices in Private Schools

Prakash also pointed out that many private schools in the district are violating multiple regulations, including:

Charging illegal capital fees.

Selling books, uniforms, and shoes at inflated prices.

Operating without proper approvals.

Lacking essential safety measures like fire exits and playgrounds.

Employing unqualified teachers without D.Ed or B.Ed certifications.

He warned that if authorities fail to act, the All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham would launch widespread protests against private schools in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

Protest and Participation

The protest saw participation from several members of the organization, including Aiza Mandal Vice President Uppala Praveen, Vijay, leaders Prabhakar, Raju, and Ravi. The leaders demanded immediate action and emphasized that private schools must be held accountable for their violations.