Student killed in ghastly mishap

Medchal: A student was killed in a ghastly road accident that took place on Sunday morning. The incident took place at Gagillapur road in Medchal when a speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler going in front of it. A student identified as Lokesh (21) was killed on spot and another youth was severely injured.

The alert locals caught hold of the truck driver before he could escape. The police reached the spot and took the truck driver into custody. Lokesh dead body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem and the injured was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. The police also cleared the traffic which occurred after the mishap. The truck and the two-wheeler were shifted to police station. A case has been registered and an investigation underway.