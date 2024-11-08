Student outfits urge immediate release of Group-IV exam results

Hyderabad: Several student organisations on Thursday urged the State government to release the results of the Group-IV exam that was conducted last year. They pointed out that these exams were conducted well before other exams, yet the results have not been released even as the year is coming to an end.

Due to the delay in announcing the selection list, thousands of candidates are facing disappointment. “Without the results, candidates are unable to prepare for other exams. If the results are released, they can assess their chances and, if not selected, prepare for other exams,” said Javeed, Telangana State vice president, DYFI.