Student police cadets groomed to combat atrocities in society: SP

Adilabad: As many as 948 students of 16 government schools in the district are being trained as student police cadets, informed Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier while addressing a meeting with student police cadets at AR Police headquarters in Adilabad on Thursday.



The SP distributed certificates to the 173 students who completed the police training.

Student's police cadets are given training like NCC students with discipline education. SPCs are prepared to combat the atrocities in society, the SP said. The district will be the venue for an innovative launch and the people of the district will see a new public servant through the student police cadet division, he said.

The SP further added that the SPC unit is working with the aim of improving the police system in the district. And the system of SPCs was designed to alter the attitude of the public towards the police department.

Trainee IPS officer Harshavardhan Srivastav, AR DSP Sayyad Suja Uddin, RIO Sudhakar Rao, Indravardhan, Incharge head constable Atta Ulla Khan and AR staff were present.