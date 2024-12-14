Students can achieve greatness through education: Dattatreya

Yadagirigutta: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya stated that students can reach great heights through educa-tion and that anything can be achieved with learning. He participated in a meeting with students at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kacharam village, Yadagirigutta Mandal, and addressed them. On this occasion, he advised students to stay self-confident, noting that courage and determination can lead to the fulfilment of their goals.

He emphasised that poverty eradication, unemployment elimination, and national development are only possible through education. Along with education, he urged students to imbibe good values. He encouraged them to avoid bad habits and choose the path of virtue. “Every individual should cultivate the habit of helping others with whatever resources they have,” he added.

“It is because of my education that I could become a Governor. Despite losing my father at a young age, my mother supported me by selling onions and ensured my education. I started my career with a job at Syndicate Bank,” he said.

He also shared how his education and social awareness led him to become a Minister and then a Governor. He encouraged students to make good use of the opportunities and resources provided by the government and to study well. When students requested a science lab for their school, he promised to provide it and computers through the BD Foundation. Later, with the cooperation of the Vadde Mahadev Foundation, study materials for learning English were distributed to the students.