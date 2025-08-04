Live
Students celebrate ‘Friendship Day’
Mahabubnagar: Students of Vagdevi Junior College in Mahabubnagar celebrated Friendship Day with enthusiasm and joy. With the message, “In this world, the sweetest and most unforgettable bond is friendship,” the event was marked by heartfelt moments. Students cut a cake, shared sweets, and exchanged greetings with one another, embracing the spirit of togetherness.
On this occasion, College Correspondent Vijetha Venkat Reddy addressed the gathering and said that true friendship is not bound by caste, religion, region, or age. He emphasised that it is a selfless bond formed between individuals and advised students to nurture such friendships and use them as a means to achieve success in life.
Academic In-Charge Pavani Reddy, along with faculty members Swarna Kumari, Krishnaiah, Shabbir, Hussain, Nagaraju Reddy, Chennayya, Balakrishna Reddy, Ratnakar, and Vishnumurthy, participated in the celebrations. The enthusiastic participation of the students made the occasion even more memorable.