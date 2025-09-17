Students demonstrate healthy competitive values

Hyderabad: The Primary Years Programmes (PYP) International Schools Network Skating Fest 2025-26 began with grandeur on Wednesday at DRS International School, Gundlapochampally, Hyderabad. Inaugurating the competitions, in which students from 12 PYP international schools in Hyderabad participated, DRS International School Principal Venu Gopal said that it is commendable that the students participated enthusiastically in these competitions with a sportsmanship spirit. He said that in the competitions in which 225 skaters from these 12 P.Y.P International Schools participated, the students displayed excellent skills in various disciplines with enthusiasm and determination.

Venu Gopal said that PYP provides a platform for students to showcase not only their skating skills but also the values of teamwork, perseverance and healthy competition, and hoped that the young athletes would take this opportunity to excel and win international medals in the future and bring good name to the country.

On this occasion, Venu Gopal presented medals and commendation letters to the winners. DRS Sports Coordinator Bharat Kumar, PYP Coordinator Achsah Bobbili, Specialist Skating Coaches Noor, Devansh Mehta, Ratan Singh and others participated in the program.