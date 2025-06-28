Students Protest Against Fee Exploitation by Private Schools in Aiza Mandal.

Gadwal: In a bold show of resistance, several student organizations came together today to protest against the alleged fee exploitation and irregularities being carried out by private schools in Aiza Mandal of the Alampur constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal district. The protest rally, which began at Telangana Chowrasta and concluded at the New Bus Stand, saw students raising slogans and holding placards condemning what they described as "commercialization of education."

Following the rally, a delegation of student leaders submitted a memorandum to the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), urging immediate intervention and strict action against erring schools, particularly Sri Krishnaveni Private School, which was singled out for multiple violations.

Key Allegations and Demands

Student leaders alleged that private schools in the region were collecting exorbitant and unregulated fees, in clear violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and existing fee regulation laws. They claimed that:

Sri Krishnaveni School was forcing parents to purchase uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks at inflated prices from a shop operated illegally beside the school.

The school's management had set up a fake certificate-backed book center and was openly selling books on the roadside, yet no action was taken by education officials despite earlier complaints to the District Collector.

The Mandal Education Officer (MEO) allegedly ignored direct instructions from the District Education Officer (DEO) to seize the illegal book stock, and even remarked that he would only take action "if provided protection."

Furthermore, the students claimed that:

Bonafide and Transfer Certificates (TCs) were being issued only after collecting up to ₹2,000 from Class 10 students.

The school fee for Class 10 was increased from ₹28,000 in the academic year 2024–25 to ₹34,000 for 2025–26 without any justification.

School staff, including drivers and teachers, were reportedly forced by the management to protest in front of the MEO office, allegedly with the support of the MEO himself.

Alleged Assault and Demand for Action

The situation further escalated when student union leaders visited another school, Sri Chaitanya, after receiving reports about similar irregularities. They were allegedly assaulted by men linked to Krishnaveni School owner Madhusudan Reddy, who reportedly sent his drivers to threaten and attack the students.

Demanding justice, the protestors urged the authorities to:

Suspend the MEO for negligence and bias.

Cancel the recognition of Sri Krishnaveni School for repeated violations.

File criminal charges against the school owner Madhusudan Reddy and the individuals involved in the assault.

Enforce the RTE Act to ensure that 25% of seats are reserved for underprivileged students.

Implement and monitor the Fee Regulation Act across the district to protect parents from financial exploitation.

Leaders and Organizations Involved.

The protest was led by a coalition of prominent student unions and youth organizations, including:

Kuruvu Pallayya – BRSV District Coordinator,

Mala Mallikarjun – BRS Youth Convener,

Haleem Pasha – PDSU District President,

Veeresh – Former BRSV Town President,

Praveen – AISF District Secretary,

Vamanapalli Rangaswamy – USFI,

Danayya – PYL District President,

Harish – PYL District Secretary,

Subhan – TNSF,

Chandu Pasha and Raju – PDSU, Nadigadda.

The protest has triggered widespread discussions across the district about the need for accountability and regulation in private education. With growing public pressure, all eyes are now on district authorities and the education department to take immediate corrective measures and restore faith in the education system.