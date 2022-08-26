Students protest for hike in scholarships

Kodangal: Students from various colleges along with BC Association leaders staged a protest, demanding that the state government immediately resolve the various issues faced by the students.

Responding to a call from the National BC Association President and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah, the students and local BC Association members took out a protest march towards the Tahasildar office and submitted a representation to the official, asking him to take their plight to the notice of the government. They demanded enhancement of scholarships in line with the rising living costs and also clearance of pending scholarships to the students.

They also demanded a pocket money of Rs 1,000 to each student and demanded that the state government bear all expenses of students pursuing higher education.