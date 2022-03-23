Students sit on bare ground to take lessons in school

Wanaparthy: The Zilla Parishad High School for girls at Kottakota Municipality is having no adequate class rooms, because of which the girl students in this school are forced to sit on the open ground to attend classes.

The school teachers who did not want to disclose their names, observed that despite of repeated request to the district education officer and concerned higher authorities of the need for more class rooms, till date there has been no response and because of the teachers are also helpless and they are teaching the students in the open under the tree shades on the school premises.

The school students along with the teachers are demanding the district administration and the concerned public representatives to immediately take into account the plights of the girl children and built additional class rooms in the school and help the students get better facilities.

"On one hand the State government is claiming that they are providing huge funds for improving infrastructure under the Mana Uru Mana Badi programme and transforming the school education, however, on the ground nothing much is being done as majority government school are facing various problems of inadequate classrooms, lack of teachers and other facilities like drinking water, toilets and no staff room for the teachers. We are demanding the government to immediately provide additional class rooms particularly for the girl's high schools on priority," said SFI leader Raju.