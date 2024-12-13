Study tour for TG legislators soon

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday informed that the legislators would be taken on a study tour in the coming days.

Addressing the concluding day of the 2-day orientation programme of the legislators, Sukender Reddy who stressed the need for continuous learning and for keeping abreast with the latest trends at national and international levels, a study tour would be organised for the legislators shortly. He also said that both the houses would be completing the process of constituting various committees, following government support in this endeavour.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar while expressing his satisfaction over the way the orientation programme was conducted during the two days, urged the legislators to keep practicing what they had learnt. A total of 17 MLCs and 61 MLAs attended the programme.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the orientation programme has prepared the legislators on how to utilise their knowledge and skills properly for resolving public issues effectively. Assuring that similar orientation programmes would be conducted even in the future, the Minister said that the orientation programme has reminded legislators the purpose of their election to the Legislative Assembly.