Stung by misrule, KCR lying in wait to strike at Cong govt

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of neglecting the projects and farmers, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao said that he was seeing the developments seriously and would hit the government hard. He announced a big public meeting by the end of February.

The BRS chief called for a direct public struggle against the failures of the Congress government in solving the problems of the people of Telangana. He said that BRS is a party born for Telangana and that the BRS party will stand as a protective shield until everything goes well for everyone in the State. Party leaders from Medapalli village of Jarasangam mandal of Zaheerabad constituency came to KCR’s farmhouse by walking a distance of 140 kms for the past five days.

The BRS chief said that they have been patient for about 14 months after the Congress government came to power and that the people were deeply angry with the misrule they were carrying out. He expressed his concern that the Congress government was destroying Telangana in its 14-month rule and is making the people miserable.

“I am watching this government seriously and patiently. I have a habit of hitting hard, not just hitting lightly. We will hold a huge public meeting at the end of February,” said KCR.

The BRS leader said that the Congress government has kept the projects pending. The Sangameshwaram, Basaveswaram, Kaleshwaram are drying up. “Our victory is the victory of the people of Telangana. Victory will be ours in the coming days. Get ready for a direct fight with the government. Telangana learnt a good lesson which had voted for someone who said something without thinking. The situation of the State has become like a big snake swallowed by a giant snake after climbing to the top in the game of Kailash,” said KCR.