Stung by RB halt, Harish dubs Congress as anti-farmer

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday alleged that the Congress party has been against the farming community since the start of the election process.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan along with Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and others, he said while in power the Congress harassed farmers by giving power in the nights. During the 2009 elections they promised nine-hour free power,but failed to give it. When the BRS took up protest they ignored the issue, Rao alleged.

The BRS leader said the Congress government had stopped the ‘RythuBandhu’ in Karnataka. There was a similar scheme in Karnataka during the BJP rule, but after the Congress came to power the RythuBandhu was stopped. Rao said the Congress leaders complained to the EC on RythuBandhu.

“On October 23, Manikrao Thakre complained to the EC. Since we informed that this was an old scheme, EC gave permission. Once again Niranjan complained to the EC, asking it to withdraw the permission. Based on this the EC has taken the decision. The Congress has history of taking away food of farmers,” he charged

Rao recalled the PCC chief saying the EC was siding with the government. He had alleged that the BJP and BRS colluded and have ‘Fevicol relation’. “You should have welcomed the decision if you had love for farmers,” he said. ‘The Karnataka farmers used to get 8-9 hours power, but now are getting only for five hours. They are trying to deceive people of Telangana’.

He said the BRS was coming to power and win 80 seats. ‘The two national parties are trying to attack self-respect of people of Telangana’. He alleged that in Karnataka also they will fix motors in a day or two.

Keshava Rao said Harish did not violate the EC norms. ‘Harish Rao expressed gratitude; it did not violate anything. Even the officer told us this is an unprecedented order. In no way, Harish Rao is responsible for this. He is not even provoking,” he asserted.