Stung by suspension, Kavitha to exit BRS; may float new party

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was suspended by the party, is set to resign from the BRS and would also be tendering resignation to her MLC post and if the leaders associated with Telangana Jagruthi are to be believed, she is going to form a party.

The BRS leader is slated to address a press conference which would be keenly observed not only by the BRS leaders but also by other parties. Her followers said that she would inform them about her future course of action in the press conference. After spending more than 160 days in Tihar jail in the Delhi Liquor policy case, Kavitha has been in news for several reasons. She had revived and strengthened her cultural organisation Telangana Jagruthi and has been taking programs under the same banner.

Controversies surrounded Kavitha after the letter written to her father K Chandrashekar Rao was leaked. Kavitha had questioned the soft stand of her father against BJP in the party’s Formation Day public meeting in Warangal.

Later, she alleged that KCR was God but he was surrounded by demons. She had taken up programs on various issues like celebrating the BC reservation decision by the government. After coming back from USA, the BRS leader alleged that the party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh were responsible for the present situation of KCR. Before going to US, she had targeted senior leader G Jagadish Reddy calling him Lilliput and because of him the party miserably failed in Nalgonda district. Recently, when she was on the US trip, Kavitha was removed from the honorary president’s post of the trade union in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) and Koppula Eshwar was appointed as honorary president. However, recently, another union in the SCCL Hind Mazdoor Sangh (HMS) elected Kavitha as the honorary president. HMS was in alliance with the BRS and was active during the Telangana agitation. Former Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy was the honorary president but he resigned after there were differences.

The Jagruthi leaders said that their president had cultural organisation and also a trade union in the Singareni, which were crucial for a political party. The Jagruthi leader said that she may not announce the party right away but would wait for some time.