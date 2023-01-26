Subbarayudu takes charge as new CP of Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: New Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu took charge on Thursday in place of outgoing working Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, who was transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police in Rachakonda.

L Subbarayudu, who took over as the new Commissioner, joined the police department in 2007 as a DSA through Group-I.

Later, he worked as DSP in Markapuram and Eluru in Prakasam district. From 2012 to 2017, he served as officer on special duty (OSD) in Nizamabad. He had also served as SP in the CID department for the last two years.

DCP (Law and Order) S Srinivas, Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Karunakar Rao and J Sudhakaran were among those who took charge of the new commissioner.