Succeed National Lok Adalat. District Magistrate K Kusha

Gadwal: District Judge K. Kusha emphasized the importance of the upcoming National Lok Adalat on the 8th of next month, urging police officers to strive for successful case resolutions through reconciliation and compromise.

This approach, according to the judge, saves time and promotes cooperation. The aim is for Telangana to lead in case resolutions. The meeting saw participation from Additional First Class Judge O. Uday, DSP Satyanarayana, Additional Public Prosecutor A. Pathi, APPs Srijana and Bhavani, CI Bhanu kumar, SIs, Constables, and Lok Adalat staff from various stations.