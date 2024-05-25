Live
- Raging inferno at gaming zone in Rajkot leaves 22 dead
- Karnataka may surpass Punjab in drug menace if action not taken: Pralhad Joshi
- Dombivli blast: Factory owner sent to police custody till May 29
- Congress-led UDF demands judicial probe into Kerala 'bar scam'
- China, Nepal reopen traditional border trade points
- Workers in unorganized sector should get their right - Senior Civil Judge G Sabitha
- People appreciate the police approach, Hesitate the R&B department
- BJP Leader Expelled from Party
- Save the River Krishna: Karunakar Reddy
- British man charged with terror offences after travelling to Syria
Just In
Succeed National Lok Adalat. District Magistrate K Kusha
Highlights
District Judge K. Kusha emphasized the importance of the upcoming National Lok Adalat on the 8th of next month, urging police officers to strive for successful case resolutions through reconciliation and compromise.
Gadwal: District Judge K. Kusha emphasized the importance of the upcoming National Lok Adalat on the 8th of next month, urging police officers to strive for successful case resolutions through reconciliation and compromise.
This approach, according to the judge, saves time and promotes cooperation. The aim is for Telangana to lead in case resolutions. The meeting saw participation from Additional First Class Judge O. Uday, DSP Satyanarayana, Additional Public Prosecutor A. Pathi, APPs Srijana and Bhavani, CI Bhanu kumar, SIs, Constables, and Lok Adalat staff from various stations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS