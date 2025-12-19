Sufism Offers Hope Against Rising Intolerance and Extremism: Mir Shoaib Ali

Mahbubnagar: At a time when violence, intolerance, and extremism are casting long shadows across societies, Mir Shoaib Ali, President of Minhaj-ul-Quran, Mahbubnagar, has called for a return to the timeless values of Sufism, describing it as a powerful healing force in today’s troubled world.

In a press statement, he observed that Islam is increasingly being misunderstood due to the rise of extremist ideologies. Against this backdrop, he said, Sufism stands as a living example of tolerance, harmony, and compassion. “In an age where intolerance hardens hearts and radicalization misleads vulnerable minds, Sufi teachings remind us of who we are—not just as believers, but as human beings,” he noted.

Mir Shoaib Ali explained that Sufism places faith not merely in rituals, but in character, mercy, and ethical conduct. Central to this spiritual path is Tazkiya, the purification of the inner self. By cleansing the heart of anger, arrogance, and hatred, the grip of extremism weakens. While radical ideologies feed on rage and the urge to dominate, Sufism softens the heart and promotes inner balance, he said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by many young people, he pointed out that identity struggles and feelings of rejection often make extremist narratives appear attractive. Sufism, however, teaches that true strength lies in mastering one’s inner chaos rather than overpowering others. He also spoke about Ishq, the Sufi concept of divine love, which embraces all humanity without discrimination, making violence and intolerance incompatible with genuine faith.

He further emphasized Sabr (patience) as an active, dignified response to provocation and hatred. Historically, Sufi spaces have welcomed people of all backgrounds, fostering social harmony and coexistence. Concluding, Mir Shoaib Ali said that while policies address extremism at a surface level, Sufism reaches its roots by offering peace, belonging, and a compassionate understanding of faith.