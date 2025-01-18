Sugary Drinks! Misleading ORS drinks cause more harm than good

Hyderabad: Health experts in Hyderabad are raising concerns over the misleading use of the term "ORS" on sugary drinks sold in the market. They warn that these beverages, marketed as Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), often contain heavy amounts of sugar that can be harmful, especially for chil-dren suffering from dehydration due to diarrhea and vomiting. Experts are urging these companies to remove the ORS label from such products.

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a senior pediatrician, highlighted that many commercial ORSL drinks resemble soft drinks like Frooti and Maaza, con-taining up to five teaspoons of sugar per tetrapack—approximately ten times the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended sugar con-tent for authentic ORS. Such high sugar content can exacerbate diarrhea and related complications in children.

Clarifying the distinction between ORS and ORSL, Dr Santosh emphasized that Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is a life-saving medical formulation. Diarrhea is the third leading cause of death among children under five in India, and proper rehydration is critical. The WHO-recommended low osmolar ORS contains a total osmolarity of 245 milliosmoles per liter (mOsm/L) and 1.35 grams of glucose per 100 ml (13.5 grams per liter). This precise glucose level facilitates optimal sodium absorption.

Beverag-es with higher glucose concentrations can draw water into the intestines, worsening diarrhea.

Experts further caution that many popular beverages contain more than 11 grams of added sugar, posing risks not only for worsening diarrhea but also for aggravating diabetes-related complications in diabetic pa-tients.

Dr Kiran Madhala, Convener of the Indian Medical Association-Telangana Scientific Committee, stressed that the efficacy of ORS lies in its scientifi-cally balanced formulation. The sugar-to-mineral ratio in ORS is carefully tested to ensure effective rehydration and electrolyte balance.

The inclu-sion of sugar in ORS serves to enhance sodium absorption and provides energy, not for flavor. Adding excess sugar and flavors can strain the liver and kidneys. Dr Madhala called on manufacturers to adhere strictly to the WHO formula and produce ORS in a standardized environment to preserve its clinical effectiveness.