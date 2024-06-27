Sulking Congress MLCeyeing Cabinet berth

Hyderabad: The sulking MLC, T Jeevan Reddy who is fighting for remaining politically relevant within the Congress party has sought cabinet berth in the State. The senior leader who is a noted agrarian, was summoned by the AICC leadership in Delhi before the crisis went out of hand, on Wednesday.

By the time Jeevan Reddy has reached Delhi to meet the AICC incharge (Telangana) Deepa Dasmunshi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and others were already there in Delhi. During the meeting with AICC in-charge, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present.

It may be mentioned here that Jeevan Reddy is unhappy over the way the party leadership has inducted the Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar into the party on Sunday. He remained sulking citing the reason that his consent was not taken bringing the BRS MLA into the party fold. Given the fact that the MLC has historically represented the Jagtial constituency as MLA, the induction of legislator from pink party does not augur well, causing him to feel disheartened. Ever since he openly expressed his unhappiness, the party leadership has been trying to calm him down amid the reports that he came into contact with the BRS leadership.

Alerted by the reports and in damage control mode earlier also Bhatti, Sridhar Babu, Govt Whips Adi Srinivas, A Laxman, MLAs Raj Thakur, Prem Sagar Rao tried to convince the senior leader who has served for almost four decades in the party. While assuring that he won’t be leaving the party for now, he decided to resign as MLC prompting the AICC leadership to summon him to Delhi.