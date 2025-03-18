Summer Relief: Chali Vendram Set Up Near Police Petrol Bunk in Nagarkurnool

NagarKurnool: RSI Ghouse Pasha announced that a Chali Vendram (free drinking water facility) has been set up near the Police Petrol Bunk in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

Following the instructions of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, this initiative was taken to provide cool drinking water to motorists and the general public amid the intense summer heat.

He urged commuters and residents to make use of this facility and stay hydrated during the scorching weather.