  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Summer Relief: Chali Vendram Set Up Near Police Petrol Bunk in Nagarkurnool

Summer Relief: Chali Vendram Set Up Near Police Petrol Bunk in Nagarkurnool
x
Highlights

RSI Ghouse Pasha announced that a Chali Vendram (free drinking water facility) has been set up near the Police Petrol Bunk in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

NagarKurnool: RSI Ghouse Pasha announced that a Chali Vendram (free drinking water facility) has been set up near the Police Petrol Bunk in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

Following the instructions of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, this initiative was taken to provide cool drinking water to motorists and the general public amid the intense summer heat.

He urged commuters and residents to make use of this facility and stay hydrated during the scorching weather.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick