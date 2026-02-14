Sunitha Rao hails people’s mandate

Hyderabad: Expressing happiness over the resounding victory of the candidates supported by the Congress party in the municipal elections in the state, Telangana Mahila Congress president Mogili Sunitha Rao said that the people of the state have given a clear verdict to the Congress party in support of development, transparent governance and welfare programmes.

On the occasion, she congratulated the winning candidates and the party ranks who worked hard, especially the women activists. She said the victory has infused fresh enthusiasm among the party workers. Terming this victory as support for the people’s governance led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Sunitha Rao commented that this is a victory of the people’s aspirations.

She assured that they will work more diligently to solve public problems in municipalities and speed up development programmes.