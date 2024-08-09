Sunkishala wall collapse being probed thoroughly: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that State government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into collapse of the retaining wall of Sunkishala project recently. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered inquiry into the incident, said the Minister.

The retaining wall of the Sunkishala project of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam across Krishna river in Nalgonda collapsed had collapsed on August1. No casualties were reported. The collapse occurred during a shift change when the water breached the dead storage and spilt over to the Sunkishala pump house.

The Minister said the Sunkishala project was built during the BRS regime. The Municipal, HMDA and Metro Water Works officials should conduct a thorough investigation into the accident, he added.

Criticising the BRS leaders remarks about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s US visit, Ponnam said, “When Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially went to America for the interests of Telangana, the BRS leaders are trying to make fun of it by mentioning family issues.”

Speaking to the media at Bhimadevarapalli on Thursday, he reminded that the previous Chief Minister never thought of brining investments to the state. He suggested that the leaders of BRS should rethink that they are making accusations to cover up the failures of the previous government.

He said that BRS has done damage to the people of Telangana by building Kaleswaram on the basis of ill-advised decisions not benefitted the farmers in Telangana. BRS MLAs ran away because they could not give proper answers in the Assembly. KCR is not coming to the Assembly as he is not willing to address the Speaker, a Dalit.

Those who are able to avail 200 units of free electricity and Rs 500 of gas should submit details. Rs 2 lakh farmer loans are being waived at once and so far loan waivers up to Rs 1.50 lakh completed. Those who could not avail loan waiver should give the details to the agriculture officials, Prabhakar said.

He said that Rs 21 crore have been released for loan waiver in Bhimadevarapalli mandal. The BRS leaders are talking impatiently because they got zero seats in Lok Sabha polls. Minister Kishan Reddy, while criticising Congress is trying to repeat KCR’s words that those who could avail the loan waiver should question Congress government, he said.

He said that BRS is not separate from BJP and people also see it that way. Minister Kishan Reddy is the one who could not speak if injustice is done to Telangana in the budget.